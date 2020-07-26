Ανέβασε τη θερμοκρασία η γυναίκα του Jose Sa στον Πόρτο Λιμνιώνα (φώτο)

Στο νησί μας βρίσκεται για τις καλοκαιρινές του διακοπές ο Πορτογάλος τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού Jose Sa με τη σύζυγο του Raquel Jacob. Οι δυο τους γνωρίζουν τις ομορφιές του τόπου μας. Το ζευγάρι που έχει και μια κόρη διασκεδάζει με την παρουσία του στη Ζάκυνθο και δεν το κρύβει. Χαρακτηριστική η φωτογραφία που έβγαλε η σύζυγος του Πορτογάλου γκολκίπερ στον Πόρτο Λιμνιώνα, αφού εκτός από το υπέροχο τοπίο, παρουσίασε και το καλλίγραμο κορμί της.
🏝🐢The most beautiful things in life are not just things. They’re people and places, feelings and moments, memories in pictures. The best thing about a Photos is the memories they bring after weeks, years or decades. 🩹😂👌🏻P.s scratched butt after this photo, but it worth it! 🇵🇹🏝🐢As coisas mais bonitas da vida não são apenas coisas. São pessoas e lugares, sentimentos e momentos, lembranças nas fotos. O melhor de uma foto é a lembrança que ela traz depois de semanas, anos ou décadas. 🩹👌🏻🤣P.s Arranhei o rabo todo a tirar esta foto, mas vale a pena! #zakinthos #portolimnionas #rocks #sea #views #paradise #island #summer #perfect #bikinigirl
Μάλιστα στην ανάρτηση της αναφέρει ότι γραντζούνισε τους γλουτούς της, αλλά δεν τη νοιάζει στην όψη μιας τέτοιας εντυπωσιακής θέας. Ο Πόρτο Λιμνιώνας είναι ένα ξεχωριστό σημείο για τους λουόμενους άλλωστε αφού τα δροσερά του νερά δεν συγκρίνονται με άλλων περιοχών.
Όσον αφορά για τη Raquel Jacob που είναι μοντέλο και ηθοποιός, μια βόλτα στο instagram της μπορεί να μας ενημερώσει για την ομορφιά της που τράβηξε τα βλέμματα και στη Ζάκυνθο.
🏖There is always that one summer that changes you, because life is like a swimming pool, you dive into the water but you can’t see how deep it is! 🧜🏼♀️ #summer #sun #pool #bikini #ballybody #tan #perfectday #chill #friends #instapic #instadaily #instablogger #instablog #myway
3️⃣0️⃣anos de construção de uma obra Inconcluída, porque ao longo do caminho foram muitas as vivências e batalhas muitas vitórias e muitas aprendizagens (não gosto de usar a expressão derrota) e sim em construção, pois todos os dias aprendemos, crescemos, todos os dias uma nova batalha as vezes contra nós mesmos, outras vezes contra a própria sociedade, que nem sempre entende e respeita a tua essência. Isto tudo para que quando veja o meu reflexo no espelho me sinta orgulhosa da mulher que sou e que possa reconhecer as minhas falhas e melhorá-las, para por mim e por quem me tem como exemplo, ser a cada ano uma melhor versão de mim. #happybirthday #birthdaygirl #birthdayparty #30yearsold #likeportowine
👎🏻CYBERBULLYING: Quando alguém te magoar ou ofender cobardemente escondido atrás de um ecrã, não pagues da mesma moeda, apenas sente compaixão daquele que precisa humilhar, ofender e magoar para se sentir superior! Eu não sou nem devo ser a mulher Maravilha, apenas uma pessoa comum, vulnerável e forte, incapaz e gloriosa, assustada e audaciosa, bela aos olhos de uns e feia aos olhos de outros. Porque toda as mulheres são portadoras de uma beleza imperfeita (exterior e interiormente) Jamais deveria de haver um padrão, pois toda a beleza é exclusiva como um quadro ou uma obra de arte que agradará a uns e desagradara a outros, lembrem-se que rótulos foram feitos para coisas, não para pessoas e felizes são aqueles que não precisam humilhar pra se sentirem de bem com a vida! #cyberbullying #saynotocyberbullying #beyourself #dontbeshamed #bewhoyouare #befree #woman #cute #womanpower #beauty #fearlesssfemales #loveyourself #picoftheday #proudme #instablogger #instablog #myway Cyberbullying: When someone hurts or offends you cowardly hidden behind a screen, please don't pay in the same coin, just feel compassion for those who need to humiliate, offend and hurt to feel superior! I am not and shouldn’t be a Wonder Woman, just a vulnerable and strong ordinary person, incapable and glorious, frightened and bold, beautiful in the eyes of some and ugly in the eyes of others. Because all women have an imperfect beauty (outside and inside) shouldn’t never be a pattern, because all beauty is unique as a painting or a work of art that will please some and displease others, remember that labels are made for things, not for people and happy are those who do not have to humiliate to feel good about life!