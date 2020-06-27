Αυτή είναι η επιστολή της Jet2 στους πελάτες της

Με επιστολή της προς τους πελάτες που έχουν κλείσει πακέτα διακοπών στην Μεσόγειο, και στην Ελλάδα, η Jet2 ενημερώνει για τις αλλαγές στο πρόγραμμα των πτήσεών της και τους δίνει την δυνατότητα να προχωρήσουν σε νέα κράτηση σε ημερομηνία της απόλυτης επιλογής τους.

Χθες αναδημοσιεύσαμε ρεπορτάζ του έγκριτου Travel Weekly και σε συνέχεια αυτού δημοσιεύουμε την ενημερωτική επιστολή της Jet2, προς τους πελάτες της.

Η επιστολή

Η επιστολή αυτή έχει ως εξής:

«Important information about your booking

We’re sorry, but due to the unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, your flight is no longer going ahead as we will be operating a reduced programme.

Please see below for your affected booking(s).

We know how much you were looking forward to a well-deserved break. The good news is, we’re flying again from 15 July 2020 so you can book another flight for this summer.

To snap up this deal or any other flight, simply request a refund credit note to use to rearrange your plans straight away! All you need to do is log in to Manage My Booking and click on ‘cancel flights’ before midnight on 30 June 2020.

Alternatively, please wait for us to get in touch about your refund. We’re currently experiencing a much higher number of calls than usual – please wait for us to contact you».

