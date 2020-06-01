Κεφαλονιά | Παραδόθηκε στο Νοσοκομείο το μηχάνημα μετά τον online έρανο της Ντόνας Παλιμέρη

Σήμερα 1η Ιουνίου 2020 , παραδόθηκε στο Νοσοκομείο Αργοστολίου ο αναπνευστήρας που αγοράστηκε με χρήματα πολιτών σε online έρανο της Ντόνας Παλιμέρη. Στις φωτογραφίες η Ντόνα με τον διοικητή του Νοσοκομείου κ. Φώτη Μεσσάρη και ο αναπνευστήρας. To παρακάτων κείμενο αναρτήθηκε στο facebook της Donna Palimeri.

Great June 1st…our ventilator and stand have arrived at Argostoli hospital.

A huge thank you to everyone who donated and made this all possible.

I sat and had a very nice chat with Mr Fotis, the hospital director, who is facing so many ongoing daily problems there.

Kefalonia doesn’t have an ICU but this ventilator is essential in keeping patients breathing until they are moved to a larger hospital on the mainland.

It will stay at the hospital, along with the two monitors bought by FLIK.

The old ventilators which were not in working order, were donated to Patra hospital, who also serviced them, as they had Covid patients who needed them.

Hospitals work together, as they should and team work is essential if we want to help again in the future.

Thank you again Donna x

Πηγή: kefaloniapress.gr