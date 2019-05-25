Δύο διεθνή βραβεία έφερε στην Ελλάδα ο Νίκος Κοντοσταυλάκης

Με δύο πρώτα βραβεία επιστρέφει στην Ελλάδα ο Νίκος Κοντοσταυλάκης.

Ο χαρισματικός Ζακυνθινός φωτογράφος και βιντεογραφος με την ταινία μικρού μήκους

At home – a journey back to Greece

συμμετείχε στον διεθνές Φεστιβάλ TOURFILM RIGA

International Tourism Film Festival στην Ρίγα της Λευκορωσίας, με την φοβερή διάκριση δύο πρώτων βραβείων στις κατηγορίες:

“Grand Prix”

Tourism Destination – country

Στο διεθνές Φεστιβάλ υπήρχαν πάρα πολλες συμμετοχές από δεκάδες χώρες. Ο Ζακυνθινός καλλιτέχνης έφερε δύο πρώτα βραβεία στην χώρα μας την Ελλάδα!

12th INTERNATIONAL TOURISM FILM FESTIVAL «TOURFILM RIGA 2019»

The International Tourism Film Festival Tourfilm Riga is the member of the International Committee of the Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT ) since 2009. The Festival “Tourfilm Riga” is organized by the Riga City Council already for the 12th time. At the 12th International Tourism Film festival «Tourfilm Riga 2019» the professional international jury judged previously selected entries – 173 films. Jury has finished the evaluation of films and the winners of the Festival were announced during the Award ceremony on May 24th. Jury awarded prizes in each category and the main award – the Grand Prix.

(Greece)

The video is about the story of a photographer who has explored the far corners of the planet. Yet no other place on earth ends up completely blowing him away, in ways he’d never have expected and revealing his inner emotions …

